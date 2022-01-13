Construction expected to begin this year on Water by the Park towers in Kelowna

Construction of Tower One and Two (The Eli) is expected to begin in early 2022 (Orchard Park Properties)

Orchard Park Properties has submitted its building permit application for Water Street by the Park’s first two towers to the City of Kelowna. Site clearing and preparation have begun for the lakeside development. Construction of Tower One and Two (The Eli) is expected to begin early this year.

“The demand for new homes in Kelowna is just incredible and it’s coming from all directions,” says Beyrouti, Co-Founder of Orchard Park Properties. “Our buyers include Kelowna residents who already know and love this city, as well as people who have vacationed here before or have heard all about Kelowna’s healthier lifestyle, recreation opportunities, and its high ranking on national and worldwide livable city rankings.”

Water Street by the Park is a three-tower, multi-phase development next to Kelowna City Park in the heart of downtown. The 559,000 square foot mixed-use development will feature 650 residential condominiums, including 45,000 square feet of retail and office space. The project is being led by Anthony Beyrouti and Apriano Meola, co-founders of Orchard Park Properties.

