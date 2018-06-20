DeHart: Pharmasave introduces genetic testing program

This week’s column is dedicated to long-time respected City of Kelowna Divisional Director of Corporate Services, Rob Mayne who passed away May 10. Personal condolences to his partner, three adult boys, family and many friends.

Pharmasave has a new service called myDNA. It is a medication pharmacogenomic test which looks at common genetic variants in a number of genes with likely clinical significance and potential to enhance safe and effective prescribing of a range of medications. Taken by a swab inside the mouth on the cheek, the information provided by myDNA is mainly around drug metabolism and how genotype-predicted changes influence plasma concentrations and clinical effects both therapeutic and adverse. The report provides suggestions on medication, selection, dose modification and other clinically relevant information. It is sent to a doctor, requesting community pharmacist or the patient’s self-nominated doctor. Bob Der, the pharmacist at Pharmasave Mission Park went over my results and the report was informative and certainly nothing to be afraid of. Basically myDNA tells how genes affect reactions to medications and since your DNA never changes, the report is a useful and a very accurate test. www.mydna.life

Career changes

Rob Belanger, former manager of Arby’s on Harvey is now a sales consultant at Mattress Mattress at 2714 Hwy. 97N. Call 250-868-1447. Family owned retail chain Action Car and Truck Accessories has opened at 1541 Keehn Road, next to BCAA. With 37 locations across Canada, Action began manufacturing their or brand of canopies in the 1980’s. They specialize in recreational, commercial or just plain fun vehicle add ons. Whether it’s a six-inch lift with 37 inch tires and fancy wheels, or a partition and ladder rack for your work van, they have it. Action offers roof boxes, bike racks or trailer hitches for a camping trip, stocking all industry leading brands. Sean Chamberlaine, son of the founder John Chamberlaine, is the general manager and oversees operations and sales for Action Car and Truck Accessories and CTP Distributors in Western Canada. Jeremy Fry, the local store manager has a long automotive career, is a towing expert, an outdoors and an MX racing enthusiast. Brandon Waddell and Andy Hottman are also part of the local team. www.actioncarandtruck.com

Well-known, born and raised in Kelowna transit driver, Chris Jennens is retiring after 25 years with transit. Chris worked for Kelowna Bus and Transportation, Far West Transit and First Canada Transit during his 25-year tenure. He drove the popular Santa Bus for 14 years. In his retirement he is definitely going to be the chief cook and bottle washer as his wife Cathy, who was also born and raised in Kelowna, is still working. Chris has volunteered with the Salvation Army for many years and will continue to do so.

“100 Common Phrases and The Most Positive Answer You Can Give” is an eBook written by local author Austin Hawkins, who is also a server at Perkins Restaurant and Bakery in the Ramada Hotel. How many times just today did you cross paths with someone and had a short interaction that you will, more than likely forget? The gal at the cash register or the fellow who walked by you in the mall. Normally you would not think too much of it. Now, what if that person you barely said hi to was mentally standing on a ledge and just needed someone to talk to? Austin wants to help keep that person alive and maybe make them smile. It was his goal in writing this book for anyone to open just any one page, read it and feel a little bit better. For those who are in a good mental state, maybe give someone a fresh reminder of how to brighten up their dark day. $3.99 on www.amazon.ca and search Austin Hawkins.

EmbroidMe Kelowna formerly on Gordon Drive has re-branded and also relocated. Owned and operated by partners Ted Moug and Grant Cox, their new name is Fully Promoted Branded – Products & Marketing Services. Located now at 102-2106 Harvey Avenue, the company offers branded apparel, team wear, work wear and promotional products. www.embroidme-kelowna.com

Happy Anniversary

Happy 69th anniversary to long-time friends Andy and Mary Ambrosi (June 25). Registered Massage Therapist, Christine Wallace has started her own practice, Christine Wallace RMT, working in a multidisciplinary clinic, Valleyview Chiropractic and Massage at 160 Valleyview Road. Working in the for over two years, Christine mission is to help by giving the best possible care for any rehabilitation needs to help you get back on your feet as soon as possible or if you are just looking to relax and receive therapeutic massage. Call 250-765-7070 or christinewallacermt@gmail.com.

Congratulations

Congratulations to the following city of Kelowna employees, City Yards Department who received their long service awards. Daniel Malakoff, Darin Thompson, Harvey Udala and Robert Stone (25 years); Robert Lewis (20 years); Troy Yamabe and Sheldon Kokorudz (15 years); Martin Pearce, Gordon Naka, Trent Harrison, Mauricio Cabrera, Patrick Wales, Donovan Lawson, Dean Bransfield and Marco Mazza (10 years).

Slimline Manufacturing Ltd. of Penticton, BC has sold to Decisive Dividend Corporation (TSX-V: DE) of Kelowna. Slimline has operated as a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural sprayers and wastewater evaporators. The company sells its agricultural products throughout North America through its large dealer network and evaporator products around the world, growing significantly in size of over recent years. James Paterson is the Chairman and CEO of Decisive Dividend Corp. with David Redekop the CFO and Terry Edwards the COO. www.decisivedividend.com

The popular Kelowna Actors Studio has expanded their staff to include Angela Quinn (Artistic Associate), Jordan Davies (Former technical manager at the RCA), Margaret Goble (Former programming at the RCA) Dawn Ewen (Interim Artistic director of Bumbershoot) along with Nathan Flavel and Randy Leslie. Actors Studio has Kelowna Tickets which includes a full complement of staff and manager Rebecca Leboe. Full day summer camps, theater workout, seussical kids and more at www.KelownaActorsStudio.com

UBC Associate professor Allison Hargreaves has received the prestigious 2017 Gabrielle Roy Prize Writing Award. Allison teaches English in the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies and specializes in Indigenous literary and cultural education. Her book, Violence Against Indigenous Women: Literature Activism, Resistance was published by Wilfred Laurier University Press in August of 1027 and was named the winning entry two weeks ago.

On June 29 from 11 a.m. to 3p.m. Tom Harris Cellular at 2447 Hwy. 97N will host a by-donation BBQ to honour and continue the late Tom Harris’ legacy as a community leader in philanthropy with the Tom Harris Fund for Families. A percentage of all sales that day will be donated. This year, in partnership with the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign, they will send over 200 kids to camp raising over 25,000.00 to date. www.tomharris.com

On Sunday, June 10, CIBC volunteers participated in the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup to remove litter from our shorelines and parks. CIBC has participated in this event for many years with five local branches participating this year. CIBC roughly calculated that they picked up over 1,000 cigarette butts, many plastic and Styrofoam items, dishes, a full bottle of cream rinse, coins and other miscellaneous items.

In spite of the weather and winds on June 10 at Rhapsody Plaza the WALK for ALS raised over $31,000.00. Congratulations to first time coordinator Nancy Arbuckle and her volunteer committee for such a successful event.

Dr. Dale Forsythe is hosting a free upper extremity workshop on June 26 and will address the causes and solutions to carpal tunnel, tendinitis, rotator cuff and other arm problems. To reserve call 250-765-1466.

The Kelowna and District Genealogical Society is hosting Harvest Your Family Tree Conference and Marketplace Sept. 28 to 30 in Kelowna. The conference will feature three days of learning and discovery and opportunities for one-on-one networking. There will be 11 acclaimed speakers from Australia, USA and Canada with 31 topics to choose from. Whether you are just beginning your family history journey or are a seasoned researcher, this conference will motivate and inspire you. Questions contact Marie at 250-763-7159 or email conference@kdgs.ca.

End Summer Hunger With the Salvation Army, supported by Scotiabank is Sunday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Save On Foods at both Lakeshore and Cooper locations. All food and financial donations go to the Salvation Army Food Bank.

Time to Blast Back to the 80’s. Rann Berry (The One Hit Wonders, The Soul of Motown) returns with The Time Machine…Back to the 80’s at a more intimate venue where you can dance or sit back and watch or listen. Friday, June 29 at The Forum, 1317 Ethel Street from 9 p.m. (Doors open at 8 p.m.). Fully licensed with a limited amount of tickets at Eventbrite.ca.

Birthdays of the week

–Ken Bernath (June 20); Tim Draper (June 20); Rose Topham (June 20); Grant Stobbe (June 21); Gail Given (June 21); Marlene Proctor (June 22); Dick Gunoff (June 22); Meghan MacDonald (June 23); Dr. Fred Froese (June 24); Doug Gossoo (June 23); Evans Premachuk (June 25); Dennis Campbell (June 25); Janet Wourms (June 25); Greg Carter (June 26);

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net.

