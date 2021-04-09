Vejii announced the launch of its Canadian marketplace. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)

Vejii announced the launch of its Canadian marketplace. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)

Kelowna-based vegan marketplace launches Canadian platform

Vejii’s goal is to make vegan products easier to access

A Kelowna-based online marketplace for vegan products has launched its Canadian site after seeing growth in the U.S.

Vejii first launched in the U.S. in November 2020, in time for an increase in demand for online services as people look to stay home to prevent COVID-19 exposure.

In a statement, Vejii said it has since been “scaling rapidly, growing both its customer base and an assortment of vegan products.”

“For our Canadian launch, we are beginning by offering a thoughtfully curated selection of plant-based meat, dairy and seafood products, based on our top selling products in the U.S.,” Vejii CEO Kory Zelickson said.

“We are committed to making plant-based food more accessible while also supporting plant-based producers, especially small businesses.”

Vejii is a multi-vendor platform where plant-based producers can find a place to sell their products to a wider audience. The platform spotlights plant-based startups in particular and gives them national exposure.

Zelickson said previously that Vejii’s goal is to provide a centralized shopping experience to make going vegan less intimidating and more accessible.

“Although there’s been a lot of growth and availability of plant-based products in supermarkets, the offerings still aren’t really there.”

“As somebody who is vegan and with a family with kids, I always end up having to go to two or three different grocery stores to get what we need for the week,” he said.

Since Vejii offers a one-stop-shop experience, Zelickson said this will help make grocery shopping easier for those who have plant-based diets.

A French version of Vejii’s Canadian website will launch in the next week.

For more information on Vejii’s offerings, visit the Canadian website.

READ: Kelowna-based online marketplace supports plant-based businesses

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tourism spending in Canada dropped by almost 50 per cent in 2020

Just Posted

Vejii announced the launch of its Canadian marketplace. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Kelowna-based vegan marketplace launches Canadian platform

Vejii’s goal is to make vegan products easier to access

Coronvirus expansion to new variants are raising virus containment issues for the province. (File photo)
Rising COVID-19 variants unsettling for Central Okanagan teachers

Vancouver Canucks being sidelined by COVID has been eye opener for public school community

An SUV was trashed on the Westside, past the transfer station over the Easter long weekend. (Daryl Robertson photo)
Vehicles trashed on Westside amid annual cleanup

Residents tiring of pickup up after others

École Kelowna Secondary School. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposure confirmed at École Kelowna Secondary School

Earlier in the week, Interior Health confirmed that seven Central Okanagan schools had COVID-19 exposures.

(Dave Ogilvie photo)
Cyclist rescued after falling on West Kelowna trail

Rescue crews were called to Smith Creek Road on Thursday evening

A number of Peachland residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Peachland residents receive their COVID-19 shots

Residents shared how excited and hopeful they felt now that they received the COVID-19 vaccine

The first cruise ship of the 2019 season – the Celebrity Eclipse – docks in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Tourism spending in Canada dropped by almost 50 per cent in 2020

Tourism-related jobs dropped by almost 29 per cent

St. John Ambulance therapy dog volunteer Ashley Desautels and her therapy dog Beau. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
St. John Ambulance providing ‘pawsitive’ support with virtual therapy dog event

With hospital, care home and school visits on hold, service finds another way to connect

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau waits for a virtual meeting to begin with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ottawa, Friday February 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Ottawa mulls exempting more workers from Canada-U.S. border shutdown: Garneau

Canada-U.S. border has been closed to people travelling for vacations and other non-essential visits since March 2020

A worker smooths concrete at a construction site in Toronto on January 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Economy adds 303,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate falls: Statistics Canada

Figure released this morning outpaced the 259,000 gain seen in February

FILE - This file photo dated July 10, 1947 shows the official photograph of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth and her fiance, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten in London. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99. (AP Photo/File)
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16

The Vernon School District has ordered more masks to ensure all students in grades 4-12 are complying with wearing them. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
More cases of COVID in North Okanagan elementary schools

Three more potential exposures at Coldstream and Vernon schools

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A mink sniffs the air as he surveys the river beach in search of food, in meadow near the village of Khatenchitsy, 65 kilometres northwest of Minsk, Belarus on September 4, 2015. The Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) is the latest group to speak out against mink farming in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Sergei Grits
Union of BC Indian Chiefs latest group to call for moratorium on B.C. mink farming

With other countries phasing out mink farming, time is now for province to follow suit, says union VP

Most Read