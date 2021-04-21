Kelowna company turns waste into dirt with new appliance

The kitchen appliance turns food scraps, boxes, cloth, into dirt within 24 hours invented in Kelowna

A company has created the world’s first kitchen appliance that turns waste into dirt within 24 hours – and it was invented and designed right here in Kelowna.

Pela, located in the Kelowna Innovation Centre, is an international, sustainable company that makes everyday products without waste. Its inventions include compostable phone cases, smartwatch brands and AirPods cases, and now it’s launching a game-changing kitchen appliance called Lomi.

Lomi turns food scraps, boxes, cloth and bioplastics into dirt within 24 hours by using heat, abrasion, and oxygen to speed up the breakdown of organic waste into smaller fragments – similar to how earthworms break down and mix plant tissue into soil.

The end product is a natural soil supplement that is a source of soil macronutrients, which increases the organic content of soil. Pela says the invention has the potential to reduce every household’s waste by 50 per cent. It will also eliminate compost bags and animals smelling your bags when they are outdoors waiting to be picked up.

To date, Pela claims to have prevented the equivalent of 48 million plastic bags from being created. The company’s long-term goal is to keep one billion pounds of plastic from ever being made. The company employs more than 70 Kelowna residents who were a vital part of the creation.

Lomi can be pre-ordered through Indiegogo.

