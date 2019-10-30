Kelowna-based entrepreneur Jason Lotoksi is the CEO and co-founder of Tonit, a motorcycle community app built by riders for riders. (Contributed)

Kelowna-startup Tonit looks to make it big with funding from Silicon Valley

The Kelowna-based motorcycle community app has been downloaded over 250,000 times since its launch in November of 2018

Kelowna-based startup, Tonit, is a tech company on the rise and has announced its next funding round will take place in Silicon Valley.

As one of the only Kelowna startups seeking significant capital from the vaunted Silicon Valley, their trajectory to date has been meteoric.

Tonit, the fastest-growing motorcycle app, got off the ground with $2.2 million raised from Kelowna Angels and VCs such as Valhalla Capital and Mavan Capital. Co-founders Jason Lotoski and Paul Kobasiuk are passionate about building community and are deeply dedicated to their Kelowna network.

“We’ve had a lot of support from the Okanagan and recruiting talented employees hasn’t been easy, but we’ve been able to do it,” said Tonit CEO Jason Lotoski.

“With the advisors and if we raise money from the valley we’ll have the right advice to build a team out of Kelowna. When building a tech company in Canada you can save a lot of money instead of being in Silicon Valley, so I want to build in Kelowna as much as we can.”

READ MORE: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Three years ago Lotoski purchased a motorcycle and soon realized how difficult it was to find people to ride with. He then created a facebook group to become better connected with other riders in the community. Within just eight months the group grew to 1,200 members and the inspiration for Tonit was born.

“I realized that people wanted to create these motorcycle communities all across Canada,” said Lotoski.

“Shortly after that, I realized we needed to connect the motorcycle community globally. So, I started Tonit.”

Since the Tonit app was launched in November 2018, the free app currently has over 250,000 downloads, 190,000 active users and was at one point the #1 trending app in Google Play and #37 in the app store.

Lotoski attributes the success of the app to strong marketing as well as the advice and support of the local tech communities, including Accelerate Okanagan, Atrium Ventures, Mavin Capital, Kelowna Angels and Valhalla Capital.

“A lot of the mentors (of the local tech companies) have built large tech companies and they really helped me solve a lot of our technical challenges as well as building community.”

With the money Tonit expects to raise from the Silicon Valley, the company plans to scale the business throughout North America and Europe and eventually build the largest motorcycle community in the entire world.

READ MORE: Straight from Dehart

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told
Next story
B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

Just Posted

Former West Kelowna soccer star named Canada West Player of the Year

Issac Koch of the University of Victoria Vikes was named the conference’s best on Wednesday

Kelowna-startup Tonit looks to make it big with funding from Silicon Valley

The Kelowna-based motorcycle community app has been downloaded over 250,000 times since its launch in November of 2018

Kelowna mayor proud of his first year in office after re-election despite community pushback

Basran said he was proud of council’s ‘long term vision’ for Kelowna, despite divisive feedback

Kelowna residents speak out at money laundering commission meeting

The commision is gathering preliminary information before it begins evidence-based hearings in 2020

Update: Man dies following RCMP taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating.

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

No change for Sunday’s ‘fall back’ or next ‘spring forward’

Okanagan seventh graders to launch green-energy website

The Beairsto Elementary students hope to link their site with the websites of green energy companies

Ditch glitch behind icy road havoc in Vernon

Multiple accidents ensue after pool draining flows across highway

Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign

The decals will be featured on the back of Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers

Ways to take the waste out of Halloween

Everything from homemade costumes to pumpkin cheesecake can reduce the tonneage heading to landfills

Thieves use chainsaw to slice into Kamloops ATMs

Kamloops RCMP are searching for two men in relation to the thefts

Spark Joy: Decluttering with kids

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Most Read