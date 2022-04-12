Kelowna’s KF Aerospace launches passenger charter service

KF Aeroflyer is now offering international and domestic chartered flights

A Kelowna charter airline is now offering domestic and international passenger flights.

KF Aerospace, which has a focus on cargo charters and providing maintenance, repair and overhauls on aircraft, is launching KF Aeroflyer, a passenger charter service using a fleet of B737NG aircraft.

The service will focus on leisure, tourism and workforce transportation markets.

With aircraft currently based in Kelowna and Calgary, Aeroflyer is looking to grow beyond Western Canada.

“In the coming months we plan to expand our fleet across the country to support national and international customers,” said charter operations manager Nick Samuel.

The charter operates out of already established airports and terminals, like Kelowna International Airport.

