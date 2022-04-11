Kelowna Ale Trail launches tasting passport

Sud-sippers, celebrate: it’s time to go brewery hopping.

The B.C. Ale Trail is officially launching the Kelowna Tasting Passport this Friday, April 15, running until May 16. Close to 20 different breweries, liquor stores and pubs will be taking part, offering pub-goers a chance to collect stamps on their passport, that can be picked up at any participating location, and potentially win prizes.

A possible four-day itinerary can be found here.

Participating locations are:

· Barn Owl Brewing

· BNA Brewing

· Copper Brewing

· Freddy’s Brewpub

· Jackknife Brewing

· Kelowna Beer Institute

· Kelowna Brewing

· Kettle River Brewing

· Kind Brewing

· Lakesider Brewing

· The Office Brewery

· Red Bird Brewing

· Rustic Reel Brewing

· Shore Line Brewing

· Unleashed Brewing

· Vice & Virtue Brewing

· The Welton Arms (pub)

· Public Liquor

· Urban Liquor

Every six unique stamps can be used as a contest entry, with a grand prize that includes a two-day getaway to Kamloops and Salmon Arm.

