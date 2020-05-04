New rental housing development proposed at UBC Okanagan

The development is planned to contain 142 rental units

An artist’s rendering of the proposed project located near Vint Road and Academy Way. (Contributed)

Kelowna council took its first look at a sizeable new proposed housing development near the UBC Okanagan campus on May 4.

The development is planned to contain 142 rental units near two other large subdivisions in the area — University Heights and the recently approved 154-unit Academy Heights development.

The developer is seeking zoning and OCP amendments.

“The proposed amendments would allow for a higher density of units in a mix of multi-family buildings for rental purposes. Staff believe that the proposal fits well within the surrounding University Heights neighbourhood and allows for a mix of housing types and rental units which will benefit the area and the UBCO campus,” staff wrote in its report to council.

The total number of units would consist of a mix of two-, four-, six- and eight-plex buildings with two- and three-bedroom units.

Council passed the first reading of each amendment. The proposal will go to a public hearing at a later date.

READ MORE: Rising water partially closes some Central Okanagan trails

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna