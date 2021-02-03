Cillema Photography/Strathcona Business Improvement Association

Support your local restaurant during Dine Around Okanagan

Dine Around will run from Feb. 5 to March 7

Restaurants continually struggle with sales in the month of February, after coming out of an exciting holiday season customers begin to hibernate as winter settles in.

But, a popular festival that has been taking the Okanagan by storm for several years helps restaurants survive during this dreaded month.

British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association (BCRFA ) is bringing back Dine Around Okanagan this year, with more than 50 restaurants participating in the region. While things will look a little different this time around due to the pandemic, many restaurants are adjusting to regulations by offering take out as an option for customers to still enjoy Dine Around.

More than 8,000 people usually attend a Dine Around event, and this year customers are encouraged to dine in with their households or order take-out and eat at home to support their favourite local eatery.

Restaurants across the Okanagan will feature a three-course menu priced at $15, $25, $35, $45 or $55 with suggested BC VQA wine pairings, B.C. Craft Beer pairings or spirits and cocktail pairings. The event will take place from Feb. 5 to March 7.

Tostenson, president and CEO of BCRFA, explained that Dine Around is a great initiative to help restaurants, especially after a challenging year.

“Many residents take the opportunity to get out and try restaurants that they may not have ever been to, or don’t visit often enough, it’s a win-win for the consumer and our member restaurants,” he said.

Getting a decently priced three-course meal isn’t the only bonus to Dine Around, customers who take a photo of their meal and post to social media using the hashtag #dinearound2020 could win a $25 gift card from participating restaurants.

A list of the restaurants and menus can be viewed online at www.dinearound.ca.

