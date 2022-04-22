Almost $1 million raised for Kelowna General Hospital

The sixth annual Day of Giving saw Kelowna residents open their wallets for a good cause on April 21.

Kelowna General Hospital’s one-day call to action saw a total of $969,207.06 raised by the time the clock struck midnight, all in support of the KGH Foundation’s ‘We See You’ campaign to provide assistance to local mental health care providers.

“Yesterday, the community made their commitment to advancing mental health care right here at home absolutely clear,” said Allison Ramchuk, CEO of the KGH Foundation. “Mental health care MUST be a priority. Because it is care for all of us.”

KGH Foundation Senior Director of Philanthropic Programs Chandel Schmidt said that more people seemed to be in a giving mood this year than in years past.

“Our first gift of the day, just before 6 a.m., was from a gentleman who seemed a little down on his luck. As he was walking by, he asked what we were up to. When we told him, he dug into his pocket and produced 40 cents. He said, ‘It’s all I have, but I want to give. What you’re doing is very important.’

“We were so touched by his generosity. This is why Day of Giving is incredibly special. It provides everyone with the opportunity to take action in support of better health care in our community.”

Three local families also made the pledge to match all donations made throughout the day.

Kelowna Rockets VP of Business Development Gavin Hamilton also stopped by to show his support, as did Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, himself a KGH volunteer.

