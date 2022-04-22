The Sprott Shaw Change Bandits lined Pandosy Street to collect donations for KGH's Day of Giving. (Submitted)

Almost $1 million raised for Kelowna General Hospital

April 21 marked KGH’s annual ‘Day of Giving’

The sixth annual Day of Giving saw Kelowna residents open their wallets for a good cause on April 21.

Kelowna General Hospital’s one-day call to action saw a total of $969,207.06 raised by the time the clock struck midnight, all in support of the KGH Foundation’s ‘We See You’ campaign to provide assistance to local mental health care providers.

“Yesterday, the community made their commitment to advancing mental health care right here at home absolutely clear,” said Allison Ramchuk, CEO of the KGH Foundation. “Mental health care MUST be a priority. Because it is care for all of us.”

KGH Foundation Senior Director of Philanthropic Programs Chandel Schmidt said that more people seemed to be in a giving mood this year than in years past.

“Our first gift of the day, just before 6 a.m., was from a gentleman who seemed a little down on his luck. As he was walking by, he asked what we were up to. When we told him, he dug into his pocket and produced 40 cents. He said, ‘It’s all I have, but I want to give. What you’re doing is very important.’

“We were so touched by his generosity. This is why Day of Giving is incredibly special. It provides everyone with the opportunity to take action in support of better health care in our community.”

Three local families also made the pledge to match all donations made throughout the day.

Kelowna Rockets VP of Business Development Gavin Hamilton also stopped by to show his support, as did Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, himself a KGH volunteer.

READ MORE: Kelowna council considers nearly 4% property tax increase

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Charity and DonationsKelowna

Previous story
Okanagan residents aiming to raise $27k for Ukraine at upcoming music festival

Just Posted

The Sprott Shaw Change Bandits lined Pandosy Street to collect donations for KGH's Day of Giving. (Submitted)
Almost $1 million raised for Kelowna General Hospital

(Photo - Steve Dunsmoor)
Kelowna Rockets head to Seattle to start WHL playoffs

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Kelowna council considers nearly 4% property tax increase

Back in January 2014, then school district superintendent Hugh Gloster signed what was the second Central Okanagan School District Aboriginal Education Enhancement Agreement, with the goal over the next five years to improve the graduation rate of Indigenous students. (File photo)
Central Okanagan school board prepared for new Indigenous grad requirement