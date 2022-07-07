Autism Okanagan to host first charity golf event in Kelowna

The fun for all ages event takes place on August 12

For the first time ever, Autism Okanagan is hosting their charity golf tournament next month.

The event is non-competitive and available for people of all ages and levels.

Registration is $150 per golfer and all proceeds go towards families in the Okanagan living with autism to help them access support and resources.

Included in the registration is: 18 holes of golf, in-round competitions, one drink ticket, one hot dog/sandwich ticket, buffet dinner, door prizes, a gift bag, and your chance to take part in the auction for more prizes.

The Autism Okanagan Charity Golf Classic is taking place on Friday, August 12 at Kelowna Springs Golf Club.

For more information, click here.

