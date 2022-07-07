(Photo - Autism Okanagan/Facebook)

(Photo - Autism Okanagan/Facebook)

Autism Okanagan to host first charity golf event in Kelowna

The fun for all ages event takes place on August 12

For the first time ever, Autism Okanagan is hosting their charity golf tournament next month.

The event is non-competitive and available for people of all ages and levels.

Registration is $150 per golfer and all proceeds go towards families in the Okanagan living with autism to help them access support and resources.

Included in the registration is: 18 holes of golf, in-round competitions, one drink ticket, one hot dog/sandwich ticket, buffet dinner, door prizes, a gift bag, and your chance to take part in the auction for more prizes.

The Autism Okanagan Charity Golf Classic is taking place on Friday, August 12 at Kelowna Springs Golf Club.

For more information, click here.

READ MORE: Hi, I’m Steve-O, and welcome to Kelowna

READ MORE: Celebration of life for Kelowna flood victim

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
A look back at Kelowna’s past

Just Posted

(left to right) Roy Sasano, Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer speak to media outside the Abbotsford courtroom on Thursday (July 7). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Jury begins deliberating tomorrow in Abbotsford protesters hog farm case

North Westside Fire Rescue crews extinguish an early morning blaze at the Evely Recreation Site Wednesday, July 6. Two park officers lost their trailer and vehicle, three pets and their belongings in the blaze. A GoFundMe campaign has started for the pair. (North Westside Fire Rescue photo)
Funds raised for North Westside park officers injured in fire

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Kelowna RCMP seeking witnesses from fatal car crash

(Photo - BCLC)
Woman cashes in big at Lake Country grocery store