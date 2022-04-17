Bats over bunnies; Easter Sunday is Bat Appreciation Day

April 17 is Bat Appreciation Day.
Peachland is home to two species of bats, the little brown myotis and the yuma myotis.
The Peachland bat colony is estimated to be upwards of 2,000 bats which returns each spring to the attic of the former Peachland Primary School built in 1908.
The colony is a maternity colony consisting mostly of females and their pups.
Bats can eat over half of its body weight in insects each night, helping keep Peachland virtually mosquito-free.
