Information on bats under a bat box on the Bat House Interpretive Trail in Peachland (Brittany Webster)

Information on bats under a bat box on the Bat House Interpretive Trail in Peachland (Brittany Webster)

Bats over bunnies; Easter Sunday is Bat Appreciation Day

Peachland’s bat colony is estimated around 2,000 bats

April 17 is Bat Appreciation Day.

Peachland is home to two species of bats, the little brown myotis and the yuma myotis.

The Peachland bat colony is estimated to be upwards of 2,000 bats which returns each spring to the attic of the former Peachland Primary School built in 1908.

The colony is a maternity colony consisting mostly of females and their pups.

Bats can eat over half of its body weight in insects each night, helping keep Peachland virtually mosquito-free.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Cherry Blossom triathlon returns after two-year hiatus

READ MORE: Cats now sold at B.C. book store through new adopt-a-cat program

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HolidaysOkanagan

Previous story
Annual Easter dinner coming to Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Just Posted

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Covid-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna General

Kelowna Capital News file photo
Kelowna garage fire deemed suspicious

Eva Pölöskey, of Accent Chocolates on Main Street in Penticton, has been as busy as the Easter bunny hand crafting special chocolate Easter eggs. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

James Wood and his mother (Submitted by Aleesha Wood)
‘Silent’ protest calls for alert system in Kelowna after tragic death of James Wood