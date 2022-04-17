Kelowna’s Cherry Blossom triathlon returns after two-year hiatus

The Kelowna Cherry Blossom Triathlon is back for 2022.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lower Mission event is back for its seventh year on Sunday, May 1.

The race begins at H2O Aquatic Centre with a 700-metre swim, followed by a 22-kilometre bike ride, and a five-kilometre run. The bike ride will be marked out in the vicinity of H2O and is three laps of just over seven kilometres of track to add up to 22 kilometres. The finish line for the run, the final part of the race, will be in front of H2O as well.

Registration is still available for the event but closes on April 24 or when 250 people are signed up. Participants are sign up to race individually, in a team of two, or in a trio.

The event is still looking for volunteers to help out on race day.

The race starts at 7:30 on Sunday, May 1.

For more information about the Cherry Blossom, click here.

