Beer-themed trip on the line with Kelowna’s ale trail passport

20 Kelowna and West Kelowna breweries are participating in the BC Ale Trail passport from May 1-31. (Contributed)

As the warm weather is back and more people are getting outside, Central Okanagan residents can sip their way through town for a chance to win a beer-themed getaway.

The BC Ale Trail tasting passport is back in Kelowna and West Kelowna for the month of May, giving people a chance to visit all the breweries in town and support local business. At any of the 20 participating locations, people can grab their passport and receive at stamp at each location by purchasing a beer, non-alcoholic beverage, food, merchandise or beer to go.

To fill in your passport, only six stamps (different locations) are needed for your chance to win a beer-themed getaway in Victoria. The 20 locations have been split into two separate areas. To qualify for the grand prize, participants must have at least two stamps from each area.

All passports must be handed back in to any participating location by June 1. Participants that don’t fill in all six stamps can still hand in their passports for a chance to win secondary prizes.

The 20 locations are as follows:

Area #1 – Central Kelowna

BNA Brewing;

Jackknife Brewing;

Kelowna Beer Institute;

Kettle River Brewing;

Railside Brewing;

Rustic Reel Brewing;

Unleashed Brewing;

Urban Liquor;

Vice & Virtue Brewing.

Area #2 – Beyond

Barn Owl Brewing;

Copper Brewing;

Freddy’s Brewpub;

Grey Fox Brewing (gluten free);

The Hatching Post;

Kelowna Brewing Co.;

Lakesider Brewing;

Porter’s;

Public Liquor;

Shore Line Brewing;

Wild Ambition Brewing.

The grand prize to Victoria includes:

Two-night stay for two at Spinnakers Gastro Brewpub’s Guesthouses with a welcome gift of a beer-and-chocolate pairing and a complimentary breakfast for two;

Two free passes on the Victoria Harbour Ferries’ Pickle Pub Tour;

And more prizes to be announced.

Participants are able to enter multiple passports for multiple chances to win.

