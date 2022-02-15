(Skogies.com)

Car wash for a cause this Saturday at Kelowna Skogie’s

For every deluxe car wash, two dollars goes to the Salvation Army

With the spring around the corner, it’s time to clean the dirt and salt off your car for a good cause.

This Saturday, Feb. 19, Skogie’s car washes will be donating two dollars from every deluxe car wash to the Salvation Army Community outreach services.

The two Skogie’s locations taking part are: Skogie’s on Clement – 1189 Ethel Street and Skogie’s Express Auto Spa – 1830 Underhill Road. The fundraiser will be going on from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Funds will help vulnerable people in the community and secure food for them through the Salvation Army Life Centre at 200 Rutland Road South.

