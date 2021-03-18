Celebrate mom with #LandmarkLove in Kelowna

For Mother’s Day this year, there is a great opportunity to purchase a unique gift while also supporting a great cause.

The second annual #LandmarkLove Mother’s Day Drive-Thru Fundraiser has returned for 2021, sponsored by Crowe MacKay LLP.

The inaugural campaign from the Landmark District was a success last year, raising $25,000 for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

On April 20, a total of 300 curated gift totes will be available for pre-purchase online at www.landmarklove.ca. Each tote will be filled with flowers and numerous gifts items including coupons, gift cards, goodies, and business information from those participating in the campaign.

In addition, each pre-purchased tote provides the recipient an opportunity to win one-of-a kind experiences and grand prizes.

The totes will be available for drive-thru, contactless pick-up in the courtyard of Landmark 6 on May 8, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Proceeds for the 2021 campaign will be donated to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, a critical essential service in the city.

The Landmark District is still seeking businesses for sponsorships and donations for this initiative. Some examples of potential items and products that could be donated include pre-packaged goodies (popcorn, cupcakes, other food items), gift certificates, event tickets, clothing, wine, or coupons.

Those interested in participating in the program can share their ideas by emailing dena@detailsdesigninc.com.

