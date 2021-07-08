Proposed design of Ballou Park (Photo City Of Kelowna)

City of Kelowna seeking public input for Glenmore park proposal

Many additions are being proposed for Ballou Park, with construction set to start in 2022

Residents have one more week to share their opinions on proposed upgrades on a Glenmore park.

Ballou Park, located in North Glenmore will be undergoing renovations in 2022. The city is asking for input from residents about what they would like to see added before the design is finalized.

The community garden at the park will not be removed, and potential additions include an adventure playground, entry plaza, perimeter pathway and fencing, site grading, irrigation and landscaping.

The survey is available at getinvolved.kelowna.ca and remains open until July 11.

