Dine out to help the Westside Salvation Army

This Dec. 3 be sure to visit participating restaurants in West Kelowna and Peachland

The first annual Rotary’s Rudolph Drive-Thru Breakfast was unable to take flight this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the organizing committee replaced the event with the Rotary’s “Rudolph Dine Out Day” taking place at various restaurants around West Kelowna and Peachland.

On Dec. 3, residents are encouraged to dine out, alone or in their bubble, and add $5 to their bill as a donation to the Westside Salvation Army.

The main purpose of the fundraiser is to raise funds for the Westside Salvation Army’s “Christmas Gifts of Hope” program, which is designed to ensure every child and teen in the community wakes up to something special on Christmas morning.

According to Lenetta Parry, it has been a challenging year for the Westside Salvation Army.

“From having to temporarily close our thrift store for three months earlier this year to having fewer red kettles out in our community this season in the name of safety, to losing major holiday fundraisers like the drive-thru breakfast and Santa Bus, we are determined to not let COVID ruin Christmas for the 300 local children who will be relying on us,” she said.

The participating restaurants include; Friends Pub, Gasthaus on the Lake, Il Mercato Social Kitchen, Kekuli Cafe, Kelly O’Bryan’s West Kelowna, Murray’s Pizza, Neighbours Pub, Pizzamoreh, Starbucks (the Dobbin Road location), Tim Hortons (all three West Kelowna locations) and Wings West Kelowna.

Some of the promotions include:

  • Starbucks on Dobbin – customers will enjoy a free breakfast sandwich with a minimum $5 donation from 6 to 9 a.m.
  • Tim Hortons, all three West Kelowna locations – will accept cash donations from 7-10 a.m. in their Drive-Thrus.
  • Friends Pub will offer 10 per cent off your order with a minimum $5 donation.
  • Kekuli Café will offer a free breakfast bacon bannock or Cheese n Egg bannock sandwich with a minimum $5 donation, from 9 -11 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Kelly O’Bryan’s will offer 10 per cent off your order with a minimum $5 donation.
  • Murray’s Pizza will offer 10 per cent off your order with a minimum $5 donation. Pick up only.
  • Neighbours Pub will offer a complimentary appetizer coupon with a minimum $5 donation.

Wings West Kelowna will give $10 in Wings for a minimum $5 donation.

Il Mercato Social Kitchen and Gasthaus on the Lake will match every $5 donation made on the evening of Dec. 3 by their customers.

Donors have three ways to contribute: they can participate by dining out on Dec. 3 at the participating locations and donating, they can donate via the QR code on the event poster, or they can donate by phone at 778-484-9790.

Christmas

Most Read