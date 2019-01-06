Find me my furever home: Bandit

Meet Bandit, who is available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA

She is sweet, cuddly and available for adoption.

That is right, seven-year-old Bandit is waiting for her new home at the Kelowna BC SPCA. She recently underwent some dental surgery and had a few of her teeth extracted.

However, she can still eat and play as any other cat would.

Bandit is considered middle-aged and has enough energy that her adopters should know that this kitty will be in their lives for a while. Some cats can live to be 20-years-old, especially if they are indoor felines.

If you have questions about dental issues with cats and how to care for your kitten’s teeth the BC SPCA has you covered, click here.

For more information on Bandit or any other pets available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA contact the shelter at, 250-861-7722.

Sponsored by Buckerfields.

