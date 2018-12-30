Find me my furever home: Cali and Lily Pad

Meet Cali and Lily Pad, available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA

A bonded pair of adorable felines are looking for their warm and cozy furever home this December.

The Kelowna BC SPCA branch says these two are best friends and likely sisters as they eat, sleep and play together.

Lily Pad is the more outgoing of the duo, a one-year-old brown tabby who loves to play and get lots of attention.

Cali, on the other hand, is a more laid back and shy one-year-old calico.

The duo do well with other cats at the shelter and would be perfect for a family that has time to entertain two wonderful cats.

For more information on Cali and Lily Pad or any other pets available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA contact the shelter at 250-861-7722.

Sponsored by Buckerfields.

