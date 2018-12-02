Find me my furever home: Koda and Bailey

Meet Koda and Bailey, available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA

After four-months in the care of the Kelowna BC SPCA two Chow Chows are now ready to find their forever home.

Although they were once living happily together, these two dogs have decided their companionship has come to it’s natural end and they would like a human to themselves.

Both are very relaxed dogs, but did come to the shelter with serious health issues.

Koda, six-years-old, and Bailey, eight years-old, were both heavily matted and had periodontal disease. Koda had several ear and eye infections; however the issues are now cleared up.

Koda does play well with others and would enjoy another doggy friend in the household, while Bailey would like all the snuggles from her human to herself.

The two dogs aren’t much for exercise but will play in the backyard or would be fine being a couch potato.

For more information on Koda and Bailey or any other pets available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA contact the shelter at, 250-861-7722.

