Fore! Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association holds annual golf tourney in Kelowna

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) held their annual golf tournament at Black Mountain Golf Club on Thursday (Oct. 13).

The 12 p.m. shotgun start was held as a fundraiser to raise money for TOTA’s tourism student bursary program at University of British Columbia Okanagan, Okanagan College, and Thompson Rivers University. It was the 29th annual event.

Following the round was a silent auction, and dinner as well as awards being handed out.

During the event, TOTA measured all the carbon emissions used throughout the day on the course.

It hasn’t been announced how much money was raised.

