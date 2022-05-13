FurBall raises a ‘roaring’ $82,000 for Kelowna BC SPCA

The FurBall event was held at Summerhill Winery on May 7

After two years of pausing fundraising events due to COVID-19, the Kelowna BC SPCA held its first in-person gala on May 7.

The “FurBall” event was a roaring hit with a 1920s flapper theme that got attendees jazzed to meet up and raise funds for animals in need.

Karin Massar the fundraising coordinator for the shelter said $82,750 was raised during the night.

Held at Summerhill Winery the event was sold out with 150 people in attendance.

Guests were welcomed onto the winery lawn by the Summer Ice quartet and of course, no FurBall would be complete without a cuddle lounge. Several furry ambassadors, who are available for adoption, posed for photos with the crowd.

The CEO of the BC SPCA Craig Daniell made the trip from Vancouver to speak and thank the animal lovers for their continued support.

Eileen Drever, who has been with the organization for 42 years, also spoke with great passion about the work that the BC SPCA does in communities throughout the province. Drever mentioned one particular story that reaffirms her commitment to the non-profit after seeing the chickens running towards her looking for rescue during the floods in Abbotsford back in November.

The Kelowna shelter is looking to hold another fundraising event in June where they will ask local celebrities to “lock in for love”.

