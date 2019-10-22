Grizzli Winery throws Halloween family bash

Safe and fun for children attend Grizzli Winery this Halloween

This Halloween bring the little ones to Halloweenie at Grizzli Winery for some crafts, treats and fun.

The family and pet-friendly Halloween event is taking place indoors and is a safe, bright environment for children to play, face paint and colour at.

Angela Rafter with Grizzli Winery is the organizer of the event and said it was created with families in mind.

“It’s a chance to dress up, in a safe and warm environment,” said Rafter. “ e’re also welcoming the four-legged family members as well, so bring your pets along in costume.”

The event will run from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. Oct. 31 at 2550, Boucherie Road in West Kelowna.

For more information go to 250-769-6789 or hello@grizzliwinery.com

READ MORE: Big Wreck will play the Kelowna Community Theatre Nov. 3

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: Issues divide voters on election day

Just Posted

Kelowna receives accolades for accessibility and inclusivity

“Receiving this provincial recognition reaffirms that everyone is welcome in Kelowna,” said Mayor

Kelowna council opposes ‘racist’ Quebec secularism bill

The city joins Calgary, Montreal, Victoria, Kitchener and Brampton in condemning the bill

Grizzli Winery throws Halloween family bash

Safe and fun for children attend Grizzli Winery this Halloween

Gotham Nightclub pumps up the jams for the first time this weekend

Gotham Nightclub is taking place of Level Nightclub eight months after it closed its doors

New trial ordered for Salmon Arm optician convicted of sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy

Kenneth Pilkington was ininitally found guilty of the offense

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Tories take North Okanagan-Shuswap riding with decisive lead

Incumbent Conservative MP Mel Arnold returns to Ottawa, Liberal Cindy Derkaz a distant second

Second young woman dies after rollover crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day

Interest spikes despite social media campaign by Elections Canada

Troll Grandfather bridges gap in Okanagan

Spotlight Kids’ Series show comes to Vernon Sunday

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Hergott: Driving and talking to a passenger

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about distracted driving with passengers

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Most Read