Bikes are available to rent at the base of Knox Mountain. (Black Press Media file)

Kelowna accessible bike rental company receives $15K investment

Interior Savings’ donation will help make bikes accessible to all Kelowna residents

A local initiative, born out of a desire for inclusivity has received support from Interior Savings.

Kelowna Bike Rentals is a collaboration between Elevation Outdoors and the Community Recreational Initiatives Society that aims to provide accessible bike equipment to Kelowna residents and visitors.

The credit union has invested a total of $15,000, with $7,500 going to each of the organizations.

“The support from Interior Savings for this initiative will be felt for many years”, says Mike Greer, executive director at Elevation Outdoors. “In a year when bikes are not easy to find this allowed us to purchase a full fleet and provide greater access to the outdoors while developing what we believe will be a long-term source of stable revenue to support the work of both EO and CRIS for years to come.”

Kelowna Bike Rentals is open at the base of Knox mountain seven days a week for the summer, and four days a week come September. They offer e-bikes, mountain bikes as well as Western Canada’s largest selection of adaptive equipment to ensure everyone can enjoy the great outdoors.

For more information, or to book a bike go to www.kelownabikerentals.ca or visit 589 Poplar Point Drive in Kelowna.

CommmunityKelownaOutdoors and Recreation

