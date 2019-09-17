Kelowna council approve new five-year cultural development plan

Kelowna’s new cultural plan will take into effect in the new year through 2025

Kelowna’s City Council released its five-year cultural development plan on Monday.

The approved 2020-2025 Cultural Plan highlights five key areas for improvement, which includes strategic investments, spaces, capacity, vitality, and connections.

“This cultural plan is about what our community is asking for when it comes to arts, culture, and heritage in Kelowna,” said Cultural Services Manager Christine McWillis.

“It’s about finding ways to work together to improve our cultural facilities, increase resources available, share meaningful stories, make it easier for the community to find information about culture and events and foster cross-sector connections to find innovative solutions to some of the challenges we are facing.”

The process to update the original 2012 plan for 2020-2025 began in July 2018 with input from arts, culture and heritage organizations, artists, stakeholders and members of the public.

“We worked to develop a plan that allowed for flexibility as our community evolves over the next six years and we start to see new emerging trends,” said McWillis. “However it also sets a clear direction with measurements of success, and examples of how arts and culture organizations, government, funders and business, and local residents can support its success.”

The cultural plan has been approved in time for the 10th annual Culture Days set to begin on Sept. 27.

