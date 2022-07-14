Kelowna Falcons helping send kids to Camp Winfield

The 50/50 draws at Kelowna Falcons games are now going towards a good cause.

In an announcement Thursday morning (July 14), Easter Seals of B.C. and the Yukon will be selling the 50/50 tickets to raise money for Camp Winfield.

“Camp Winfield holds a special place in my heart,” said Easter Seals Community Engagement Manager Michelle Webber. “Every year, my sister would look forward to her week-long trip to Easter Seals summer camp. This was a place where she would grow so much in areas like independence, confidence and social intelligence, among others. She had an amazing time and loved every moment of her time away.”

The money raised will help send kids and adults with disabilities to summer camp in Winfield later this summer.

“We are so excited to be back again at the Kelowna Falcons games,” said Webber. “Both the crowds and the team have been a great supporter of Camp Winfield and we’re so grateful the Falcons are giving us this opportunity to come out and raise awareness and funds for our campers with disabilities.”

Camp Winfield has welcomed over 35,000 people ranging from ages six to 49 with many different types of disabilities over 54 years. All the participants take part in a variety of activities at camp including sports, swimming, campfires, talent shows, arts and crafts, and leadership training.

The Kelowna Falcons regular season runs until August 7. They return to Elks Stadium on Friday, July 15 as they welcome the Walla Walla Sweets for a three-game series. For tickets and more information, click here.

