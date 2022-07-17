Kelowna firefighter say community is ‘too good’ after weekend fundraiser

An estimated $5,000 was raised for the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society

Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society used lots of sunscreen and drank tons of water during the Roof Sit fundraiser at Kelowna Yacht Club over the weekend.

The event raised approximately $5,000 for the charity by tear-down around noon Sunday (July 17), but Kelowna firefighter Steven Meyer said they still had to do a final count.

“We basically build our bank account so that throughout the year when we find somebody that is in need of a little bit of assistance we’ve got the bank account to help them,” he said.

Meyer said 100 per cent of the dollars raised goes back into the community.

“We wouldn’t be able to do it without the community. They’re the ones that put the money in the boot,” Meyers said. “They’re too good.”

