Matthew Abrey

Kelowna firefights camp out under the stars for youth recovery house

The firefighters will be on the top of the Yacht Club until tomorrow night

There wasn’t a fire burning at the top of the Kelowna Yacht Club, but firefighters climbed to the roof anyway.

In partnership with the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Association, the Kelowna Yacht Club supporting the first Kelowna Firefighters Annual Rooftop Campout to raise funds and awareness for The Bridge Youth & Family Services Society, according to the yacht club’s news release.

The event, held from Friday to Sunday, raises funds for a Youth Recovery House in the Central Okanagan, said the news release.

“We’re going to raise $10 million and open the best centre in the country,” said development director Kelly Paley said.

The firefighters are on the back end of the crisis responses, dealing with overdoses and people in medical distress, and today they’re on the front end of the crisis raising funds on their own time for the centre, she said.

The firefighters will be sleeping on the roof of the club until 7 p.m. tomorrow night.

— With files from Matthew Abrey

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
