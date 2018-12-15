Kelowna Gospel Mission serves up Christmas dinner

Saturday was the Kelowna Gospel Mission Christmas dinner. A hearty dinner of turkey, ham, potatoes, veggies, and rolls were served up by the Mission’s volunteers for everyone and anyone looking for a hot meal. Most stayed for seconds as the holiday music echoed in the background with the various friendly chats of volunteers and staff checking in on the guests.

George Pierce, a former resident of the Mission now a volunteer, said it’s good to see all the faces.

“These are my brothers and sisters. I know what its like to be here and (the dinner) gives me a chance to talk to my people,” said Pierce. “I’m grateful to see them. The cost of living makes things hard, and coming here gets me out of myself and this where people come to find support.”

Around 700 people were expected to join at the Mission.

“These are my people and I look after them,” said the Mission’s Mandy Phillips. “A lot of the same people are here every year and it’s good to see them.”

The staff was cooking up a storm from 12-6 on Saturday as the decrease of sun slowly brought in more guests for the hot meal.

“People are creatures of habit, and we get the most people in right near the end of dinner,” said Phillips.

On a surprisingly bright and crisp Saturday afternoon, the Chrismas songs at the Mission were joined by the sounds of full bellies.

