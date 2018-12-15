George Pierce at the Kelowna Gospel Mission. Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News

Kelowna Gospel Mission serves up Christmas dinner

Volunteers and staff helped serve over 700 guests Saturday

Saturday was the Kelowna Gospel Mission Christmas dinner. A hearty dinner of turkey, ham, potatoes, veggies, and rolls were served up by the Mission’s volunteers for everyone and anyone looking for a hot meal. Most stayed for seconds as the holiday music echoed in the background with the various friendly chats of volunteers and staff checking in on the guests.

George Pierce, a former resident of the Mission now a volunteer, said it’s good to see all the faces.

“These are my brothers and sisters. I know what its like to be here and (the dinner) gives me a chance to talk to my people,” said Pierce. “I’m grateful to see them. The cost of living makes things hard, and coming here gets me out of myself and this where people come to find support.”

RELATED: Lake Country first responses given meal as thank you

Around 700 people were expected to join at the Mission.

“These are my people and I look after them,” said the Mission’s Mandy Phillips. “A lot of the same people are here every year and it’s good to see them.”

The staff was cooking up a storm from 12-6 on Saturday as the decrease of sun slowly brought in more guests for the hot meal.

“People are creatures of habit, and we get the most people in right near the end of dinner,” said Phillips.

On a surprisingly bright and crisp Saturday afternoon, the Chrismas songs at the Mission were joined by the sounds of full bellies.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Christmas gifts bought in Kelowna send girls to school in Nepal

Just Posted

West Kelowna women fatally injured in parking lot collision.

A truck reportedly stuck the woman while crossing the street

Kelowna Gospel Mission serves up Christmas dinner

Volunteers and staff helped serve over 700 guests Saturday

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Road woes continue for Rockets, lose in Calgary

The Rockets were defeated 5-1 by the Calgary Hitmen

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Boeser has 2 points as Canucks ground Flyers 5-1

WATCH: Vancouver has little trouble with slumping Philly side

Shuswap tennis club’s indoor facility construction moving at a smooth clip

Volunteer support has been crucial, opening expected in April 2019.

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Man dies after falling from B.C. bridge

Intoxicated man climbed railing, lost his balance and fell into the water below

B.C. animation team the ‘heart’ of new ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

The animators, largely based in Vancouver, ultimately came up with a creative technique that is drawing praise

Light at the end of the tunnel for UN climate talks

Meeting in Katowice was meant to finalize how countries report their emissions of greenhouses gases

Janet Jackson, Def Leppard, Nicks join Rock Hall of Fame

Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies will also be ushered in at the 34th induction ceremony

Supreme Court affirms privacy rights for Canadians who share a computer

Section 8 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms protects Canadians against unreasonable search and seizure

Most Read