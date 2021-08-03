Kelowna Wine Country runs return for 8th year

There are options for half marathon, 10k and 5k runs

Runners are invited to “experience the roads, lakes and grapes of Kelowna” this September.

The Kelowna Wine Country run will take place on Sept. 4 and 5, and will include the option of running a half marathon, 10 km or 5 km.

The half marathon course meanders past vineyards and apple orchards, offering views of Okanagan Lake and the valley. The 10 km run will begin at Mission Creek Greenway and travel down to Gyro Beach to meet up with the 5 km runners. The race cumulates in a grand finish downtown at Waterfront Park.

“Our entire team is excited to welcome our 1,000 attendees taking part in running in person over the two days,” said Christina Ferreira owner of Impact Events and Brand Management.

“This runs series welcomes runners who want to cross completing a run off of their bucket list to those who are using it as part of their training for longer distances, it really is open to everyone.”

Less than 150 spots are remaining among all three distances.

All runners will receive a finishers medal, an event shirt, a souvenir wine glass and a list of 20 wineries offering free tastings over the weekend instead of the post-run festivities.

The Kelowna event traditionally take place in June but due to the pandemic organizers moved the run to September. This will allow runners to compete in smaller heats to allow for physical distancing.

For more information and to register, go to kelownawinecountry.com

