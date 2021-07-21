BC Wine and Food Trucks Feast making a comeback in Kelowna

The event will be held at the Okanagan Mission Community Hall from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The BC Wine and Food Truck Feast will take place on Aug. 7 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

The BC Wine and Food Truck Feast will return on Aug. 7 in Kelowna at the Okanagan Mission Community Hall.

The outdoor event will feature local food trucks and 40 wines from wineries across the Okanagan. Guests will enjoy seven small plates of food from the trucks and have the opportunity to taste the wines. A local mamba band will also be playing at the event and custom-made ice wine popsicles will also be available.

Tickets start at $99 and the 19-plus event will go from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“As a not-for-profit, we are thankful to have made it through the pandemic, and we are happy to return to actioning the society’s purpose of being the matchmaker between wine lovers and the people that craft it,” said Elan Morris, general manager for the Okanagan Wine Festivals Society.

