Kelowna’s Gospel Mission providing relief from heat wave

The Community is encouraged to keep a close eye out for those living rough at this time

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is asking residents to be wary of those who are experiencing homelessness and are struggling amid the current heatwave in the Okanagan Valley.

With temperatures expected to be as high as 36 degrees this week, and the continuing crisis of COVID, most people are staying cool inside their air-conditioned homes. Unfortunately, people without homes do not have that privilege, especially now that many public places such as libraries are closed.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission has two mobile outreach teams working 13 hours each day to make sure that people living rough are receiving water, sunscreen and hats, as well as three meals per day.

“This sweltering weather has been a great burden on people who are living rough,” said Carmen Rempel, executive director, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

“Our air-conditioned 60-bed emergency men’s shelter is open 24/7 to our residents but there are still many people who are living outside with no relief. If you see someone who is suffering from the punishing summer weather, please call our office and we will send an outreach team out to make sure they are safe and have enough water. We are so thankful to live in a community that rallies together to make sure that no one suffers from dehydration, sunstroke or severe sunburn.”

Contact the Gospel Mission to donate or give an in-kind gift kelownagospelmission.ca or 250- 763-3737.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

