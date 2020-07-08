Kelowna’s Rotary Club names new president

Lanette Parry has been named the new president of the Kelowna Rotary Club. (Contributed)

Lanetta Parry has been announced as the new president of the Rotary Club of Kelowna.

Parry assumed the position on July 1 and will serve a one year term, taking over for former president Stuart Dickson who passed the torch to Parry on June 30.

The new president is most recognized for her work with the Rotary Club’s local food banks over the past 14 years, where under her leadership, the non-profit organization became one of the most innovative and leading-edge Food Banks in the country.

She has been named one of the Okanagan’s Top Ten Most Influential Women, she was a Top 40 Under 40 recipient and most recently named a finalist for the Crowe MacKay LLP Change Maker Award in conjunction with the very first Kelowna Women in Business RISE Awards.

Also installed to the board of directors were Dick Dumond, Dave Cullen, Julie Mulligan, Lyle Isenor, Randy McBride and Stuart Dickson as past president.

READ MORE: 84-year-old Okanagan resident finishes 12,000-piece puzzle

READ MORE: Auditions begin as film starts rolling in the Okanagan

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Rotary