Kelowna’s Tree of Hope almost at finish line of donation goal

The 25th annual Tree of Hope campaign is sitting at $403,000

Rhonda Zakala (YMCA, left middle), Richelle Lecky (BGC Okanagan, right middle) encourage the community to support reaching their $500,000 fundraising goal through the 25th Anniversary of the Tree of Hope Campaign. Donations will be matched by Ken and Linda Stober (far left, far right) of the Stober Foundation until December 31st. (YMCA of Southern Interior/Contributed)

The YMCA of Southern Interior and BGC Okanagan are at the finish line of reaching their Tree of Hope goal, but need the public’s help.

This year, all donations to the 25th annual Tree of Hope campaign up to $500,000 are being matched by the Stober Foundation, which would bring the total to $1 million.

Right now, $403,000 has been raised thanks to many local businesses and community members.

“If it weren’t for organizations like the YMCA and its donors, I would most likely be unhappy working in a low-paying job,” said the Kennedy’s, a local family that’s been helped the YMCA. “When I first came to Kelowna, I was pregnant and had little support. The YMCA helped me navigate life as a struggling young parent by providing me with a caring community, teaching me vital life and parenting skills, and supporting me and my children as I pursue my education to become a nurse.”

Donations helping to reach the $500,000 goal goes towards food for children, keeping youth in schools and inclusive programming for families.

People have until Dec. 31 to donate.

For more information or to make a donation, visit treeofhopekelowna.ca.

