Kids can learn all about the history and natural surroundings of Lake Country

Lake Country Museum & Archives is taking learning to a new level with a fun-filled spring day camp.

From March 28 to April 1, children and parents are invited to the museum to learn all about Lake Country’s history and its natural surroundings.

Parents are asked to register kids on the museum’s website before the event.

It will run daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $200 for the week.

