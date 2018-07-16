New summer market hits Kelowna

Craft Culture and Manteo Resort will host a summer market this weekend

Walk, bike or boat to the latest summer market to hit Kelowna.

Craft Culture and Manteo Resort have teamed up to present the Manteo Resort Summer Market Series.

More than 30 vendors will participate in the event that will take place July 19 to 20 and August 11 to 12.

All vendors will be local such as, MotherLove Kombucha, Fox & Fawn Teethers and Plein De Vie Jewelry.

The market will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m this Saturday and Sunday.

Arrive at the market by walking or biking on the multi-use trail or if you own a boat, come by water and complementary parking at the Eldorado marina.

