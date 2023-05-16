Okanagan Clinical Trials is looking for people to take part in a study for episodic migraines. (Pixabay)

Okanagan Clinical Trials looking for participants in migraine study

The study is for people who suffer from periodic and episodic migraines

Do you have consistent migraines, but can’t find any answers?

Okanagan residents might be able to find out more by participating in an ongoing medical trial. Okanagan Clinical Trials is looking for people to take part in their study to determine the effectiveness of an experimental medication for periodic and episodic migraines.

“Approximately 15 per cent of the adult population suffer from migraines, many of whom are seeking a more effective treatment,” says the study’s principal investigator Dr. Colleen Maytham. “Currently, there is research being done for a medication that can successfully reduce migraine attacks by at least half for those who endure more than four migraines a month.”

Okanagan Clinical Trials are looking for around 660 participants, all 19 and older.

“[We’re] excited to offer industry-leading study opportunities to the residents of the Okanagan Valley. Please reach out to our clinic if you suffer from migraines and are interested in learning more about this study,” says Okanagan Clinical Trials President Dr. Kim Christie.

The study will not affect provincial medical coverage and all study-related costs will be covered by the sponsor. Participants can also leave the trial at any time.

