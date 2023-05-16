Last phase of Kettle Valley development in Kelowna going to public hearing

The project has been turned down twice by previous councils

While most of council voted in favour of sending the final phase of the Kettle Valley development to a public hearing, Coun. Ron Cannan did not.

The project has been turned down twice by previous councils, and the latest application from Kettle Valley Holdings is a 99-unit single-family, duplex, and townhome development.

“Instead of the 99 more market housing units has staff ever recommended that the developer consider working with some of our non-profit organizations…to provide some non-market affordable housing, asked Cannan.

Staff told council that normal practice is not to respond to an application with recommendations to look at other options.

Cannan responded that the land was too valuable to pave over and build market housing.

“I think we need to go back to the landowner and council provide clear direction and work with property owners so we can develop a legacy we all can be proud of.”

Other councillors spoke of the need for all kinds of housing in the city.

“We do hear largely about affordable housing, but this is another lever of housing that we will be providing,” said Coun. Mohini Singh. “It’s absolutely necessary for our city.”

Coun. Luke Stack pointed out that he has seen the previous two development applications.

“The two things I clearly heard is they (residents) wanted a full-size soccer field…and they wanted the pathway and green space connected through the property. From what I can see the development team has met with the community and worked all those things out.”

Mayor Tom Dyas recused from the discussion and vote due to a potential conflict as the developer is a client of a business owned by his son.

The public hearing will be scheduled for a later date.

