Multiple housing projects require Kelowna council’s attention

The largest is a four-building development in the Ponds neighbourhood

Conceptual rendering of four-building apartment development planned for 1055 Frost Road. (City of Kelowna)

Several housing projects will require city council’s attention at its May 15 regular meeting.

The largest is a four-building (five-storeys each) development in the Ponds neighbourhood at 1055 Frost Road. The project proposes 32 bachelor, 52 one-bedroom and 212 two-bedrooms, totalling 296 units.

Council will also look at rezoning several lots in Rutland to make way for six-storey, rental-only apartment building.

The corner site is a consolidation of 385-405 Leathead Road and 530-540 Dougall Road North.

The development plans 124 units, with 11 studios, 90 one-bedroom, and 23 two-bedroom apartments.

Council is also being asked to approve a development permit for six-storey, 83 unit apartment building at 305 Dougall Road North. It includes seven bachelor, 59 one-bedroom and 17 two-bedroom units.

Conceptual rendering of six-storey apartment building planned for 305 Dougall Road North. (City of Kelowna)

As well, a development at 1885 High Road and 810 Glenmore Drive proposes a 50-unit rental-only apartment building, and a four-plex infill housing project is planned for 550 Patterson Avenue.

