Multiple housing projects require Kelowna council’s attention

Several housing projects will require city council’s attention at its May 15 regular meeting.
The largest is a four-building (five-storeys each) development in the Ponds neighbourhood at 1055 Frost Road. The project proposes 32 bachelor, 52 one-bedroom and 212 two-bedrooms, totalling 296 units.
Council will also look at rezoning several lots in Rutland to make way for six-storey, rental-only apartment building.
The corner site is a consolidation of 385-405 Leathead Road and 530-540 Dougall Road North.
The development plans 124 units, with 11 studios, 90 one-bedroom, and 23 two-bedroom apartments.
Council is also being asked to approve a development permit for six-storey, 83 unit apartment building at 305 Dougall Road North. It includes seven bachelor, 59 one-bedroom and 17 two-bedroom units.
As well, a development at 1885 High Road and 810 Glenmore Drive proposes a 50-unit rental-only apartment building, and a four-plex infill housing project is planned for 550 Patterson Avenue.
