Kelowna council to consider final phase of Kettle Valley development

Conceptual rendering of a development proposed by Kettle Valley Holdings located at 410 Providence Avenue. (City of Kelowna)

The last phase of the Kettle Valley neighbourhood in the South Mission will be back in front of city council at its May 15 regular meeting.

In January, Placemark Design and Development submitted an application to the city on behalf of Kettle Valley Holdings to rezoning and amend the Official Community Plan to build the development at 410 Providence Avenue.

A 2021 submission to council consisted of 67 single-family homes, with 25 per cent of the site dedicated as park space. Council asked Kettle Valley Holdings to undertake additional community engagement prior to its reconsideration of the project.

The revised submission is a 99-unit single-family, duplex, and townhome development, maintaining the same buildable square footage as the 2021 submission with 50 per cent of the site set aside as park space. It also includes a soccer field, community green space and a community pavilion.

The application documents note significant public engagement to address concerns including slowing traffic on Quilchena Drive with a proposed roundabout and improving safety on Providence Ave.

Density for the area allows 1,208 units, and approximately 800 have been built so far.

READ MORE: Commercial development in Kelowna’s Ponds neighbourhood pushes ahead

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownadevelopmentOfficial Community PlanRezoning