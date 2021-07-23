Okanagan non-profit that cleans up illegal dump sites rewarded with $10k donation

The Okanagan Forest Task Force helps clean up local backcountry and stop the spread of forest fires

The Okanagan Forest Task Force (OFTF) is being rewarded for their hard work cleaning up B.C.’s backcountry.

OFTF is run by Kane Blake, the organization focuses on large-scale illegal dump cleanups in the Okanagan backcountry. Volunteers clear illegal dumpsites, remove abandoned camps, cars or other hazards to the environment. Blake works very closely with the RCMP to catch and ticket these illegal dumpers.

Kane Blake’s passion for his work has inspired others to rally behind him. When his truck broke down last April, his heartfelt post on social media led the Kelowna Ford Lincoln to repair it free of charge.

Now, Marc Ledger of Macdonald Communities, the group responsible for the Lakestone development is presenting Blake with a cheque for $10,000 to offset the costs associated with his work.

“Kane is an exceptionally humble guy who genuinely loves the bush and can be found educating people about the do’s and don’t’s of the backcountry,” says Ledger in a Facebook post. “As a land developer, we appreciate the work that OFTF does and the positive impact they have that we wanted to get involved somehow.”

This wildfire season, OFTF has supported wildfire prevention efforts by investigating reports of illegal campfires in the backcountry.

“I never imagined seeing companies and people in the community support us like this,” Blake said on Facebook in response to the donation. “I see comments calling me a hero and things like that, I’m no hero just a guy trying to make a difference in our community.”

