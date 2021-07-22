Random acts of kindness movement lands in Kelowna

The 10 million acts of kindness movement asks a million people to do 10 acts of kindness each

A Kelowna company is asking you to spread some joy through their 10 million acts of kindness initiative.

The idea behind the initiative was introduced by American novelist Anne Herbet through her 1993 book, Random Kindness and Senseless Acts of Beauty.

The novel told true stories of acts of kindness from which the 10 Million Acts of Kindness movement was born.

The goal is to get a million people across the world to perform ten acts of kindness each. This can include leaving flowers on a neighbour’s doorstep, paying for someone else’s coffee order or baking cookies for the office — anything that will brighten someone else’s day.

“The time is now, more than ever, to share a little random (or not so random) act of kindness” Crystal Flaman says in a press release.

Kindness cards are available to purchase at 10millionactsofkindness.com, with part of the proceeds going to support BGC Okanagan. To be counted towards the one million participants, join the Facebook group here.

