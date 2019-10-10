Orange Sails will be ‘unignorable’ this weekend

The United Way of the Southern Interior is lighting up the Sails this Thanksgiving

If you’re taking a Thanksgiving stroll by Kelowna’s waterfront this weekend it will be hard to ignore the orange glow lighting up the Sails.

The United Way of the Southern Interior is lighting up the Sails as part of a campaign that aims to highlight local issues of homelessness, mental health, domestic violence, poverty and other challenges in the community.

Orange is the colour of the campaign titled, Unignorable.

The United Way hopes the glow of orange doesn’t just bring about the colour of fall but also serves as a reminder to show their LOCAL LOVE by donating to the United Way campaign and share their time by volunteering. Go to https://unitedwaysibc.com/locallove/ for all the details.

READ MORE: Winter supplies needed at Kelowna Gospel Mission as cold weather arrives

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thrills and chills await at haunted doll museum

Just Posted

Okanagan cold front over in time for Thanksgiving

You can add a little seasonal weather to your turkey dinner this long weekend

Kelowna parent demands improvements to Rutland Middle School

Cadre Simpson said it’s time to replace or expand the over 70-year-old school

Documentary about homeslessness to be screened across the Okanagan tonight

The documentary chronicles the director’s experience befriending four people living without homes

Prestigious award renamed for late Okanagan wine pioneer Harry McWatters

McWatters died in July leaving an ‘industry in mourning’

Winter supplies needed at Kelowna Gospel Mission as cold weather arrives

Winter donations are needed earlier than usual this year

Election 2019: Tracy Gray — Conservative Party candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Tracy Gray is running for the Conservative Party in Kelowna-Lake Country

Take caution driving Southern Interior this Thanksgiving, ICBC says

ICBC stats show Thanksgiving long weekend hazardous for motorists

Thrills and chills await at haunted doll museum

Halloween-themed event in Summerland a fundraiser for Dry Grad 2020

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Neglected cats get surgery and new owners, thanks to Shuswap’s generosity

Pair of cats, Ellison and Pierre, find better lives after visit to Shuswap SPCA

Shuswap’s Bollywood Bang goes way beyond fundraising expectations

The sold-out evening in Salmon Arm raises at least $170,000 for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

Most Read