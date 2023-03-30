Paul’s Tomb trail at Kelowna’s Knox Mountain closed for construction

The trail will be closed for two months

One of the Knox Mountain trails is going to be closed for the next two months.

Starting on Monday, April 3, the Paul’s Tomb trail will be closed until the end of May to reduce rock hazards and improve safety. Crews on site will be scaling and establishing rockfall barriers along the east side of the trail. They will also be preventing damage to the trail by reducing the need for regular rock scaling.

Signage will be in the area to inform people the trail is closed. The rest of Knox Mountain will remain open.

More information can be found on the City of Kelowna Parks website.

