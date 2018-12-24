Peachland Christmas tradition keeps magic alive

The Peachland fire department will take to the streets once again to spread Christmas cheer

Peachland firefighters are about to embark on their 44th Annual Peachland Fire & Rescue Service Christmas Carolling drive through the streets.

Every Christmas Eve the fire engines are decorated and carols are played over the speaker.

Peachlanders patiently await their arrival on their patios and through their windows to catch a glimpse of the spectacle.

The tradition began with now retired fire chief, Don Wilson who still attends every year now playing the carols from the office so they can be heard throughout the neighbourhood.

RELATED: How much do you really know about Christmas?

“It’s a really important tradition. The residents look forward to it and it’s really cool,” said fire chief Dennis Craig. “It’s really unique for the fire department to do. To be part of a small town, be part of the community and give back and give joy to everyone else, it’s just our way of getting out the community and putting some smiles on peoples faces.”

Craig has been part of the tradition for 17 years and says he now sees residents Facetiming family and friends when they drive by their homes.

The brigade will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 and will end at 8 p.m.

End the holiday season with the annual Christmas tree chipping for charity on Jan. 5.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.