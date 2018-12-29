Peachland holds annual Christmas dinner for those in need of cheer

Thanks to anonymous donations and Peachland businesses, those who needed a little Christmas cheer were able to celebrate with a delicious turkey dinner.

Hosted by the Peachland Wellness Centre, around 130 guests gathered for the fifth annual Community Christmas Dinner which provided a dinner, entertainment and more at the Peachland 50 Plus Activity Centre.

Don Grant and his wife decided to volunteer for the event on Christmas day. The meal began at 2 p.m. but the chefs had been preparing the turkeys since 7 a.m. he said, adding the meal was exceptional.

“It was like it was cut by your favourite aunt,” he said.

Since they were free in the afternoon, between two family meals, Grant said “it was so gratifying and so inspiring to work there, and they had plenty of volunteers.”

He also spoke with some of the attendees and one travelled for the meal from Kelowna with her two daughters.

“The girl’s mom told us they had taken the bus from Kelowna on the Sunday schedule,” Grant said. “It took them ages to get in, it was well over an hour.”

Several other businesses in town also pitched in for prizes and all the kids got a goodie bag, he said.

“They didn’t charge but you had to have a ticket, so they were sold out, so to speak.”

For those who were alone, new to town, or low on funds, the magical free dinner with all the trimmings was offered because no one should be alone on Christmas. Santa also made an appearance, bringing gifts for the children and there will also be door prizes.

