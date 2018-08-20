Anas Qartoumeh shares his story about being gay in Syria during his speech as Parade Marshal during the Pride March in Stuart Park Saturday. - Carli Berry/Capital News Anas Qartoumeh shares his story about being gay in Syria during his speech as Parade Marshal during the Pride March in Stuart Park Saturday. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Pride weekend: in your words

We have created a community photo album of how you spent your weekend

Even the smoke couldn’t cloud Kelowna’s Pride weekend, rainbow clad people still showed their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Parade

The march was led by Anas Qartoumeh, a gay Syrian refugee who gave an impactful speech and was met with applause during the event.

“I want to ask my community in the Middle East —do you think I’m gay? Yes, I am,” he said. “I am me now and I will never go back to not being me.”

For his first 34 years, Anas Qartoumeh lived a life that wasn’t his.

“When I was young I had a soft voice and the way I walked was different,” he said.

“I used to be interested in my sisters’ toys. My father, he would say he had three daughters (two sisters) and I was the third.”

Qartoumeh’s father not only took note of these “feminine traits,” he tried to quash them, so Qartoumeh changed to avoid being a disappointment.

Drag Queens have danced their way to the forefront of pop culture, but Drag Kings are still fighting for their time in the spotlight.

Kelowna’s drag scene is growing and diversifying, but the drag kings have always been around according to Laura McKenzie, also known as ‘Craven Moorehead’ who she describes as,”both a rock and roll legend and a total perv.”

A Kelowna actor is pursuing his dreams, stepping out of his comfort zone and finding success.

Tristan Huff, 32, is part of a new TV series called The Whole Package, a reality show that has 20 men competing in different challenges, such as perfecting drag makeup in 20 minutes, wearing high heels and performing the best pole dance.

Here’s how you spent your pride weekend in Kelowna in our community photo album.

