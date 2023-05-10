Recycle your cans for cash at new Peachland station

A new Express & Go station can be found on 2nd Street in Peachland. (Submitted)

There’s a new way to get paid for doing your part for the environment in Peachland.

A Return It Express & Go station has opened up at 4407 2nd Street, where Peachland residents can recycle their refundable beverage containers in a contact-less manner, and receive an e-transfer or cheque for their effort.

The new station means locals no longer have to travel to the depot in Kelowna, making recycling “as simple and convenient as possible,” reads a news release.

The station, a 20-foot repurposed shipping container, is powered by solar energy. To use the facility, just create a free Express account at express.return-it.ca, and drop off your containers in a clear sealed bag with a labeled tag.

A refund will be transferred to your account within ten business days.

Refunds can also be donated to local charitable organizations.

Besides Peachland and Kelowna, Express & Go stations are also already in place in the Okanagan in Penticton and Keremeos.

