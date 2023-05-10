A new Express & Go station can be found on 2nd Street in Peachland. (Submitted)

A new Express & Go station can be found on 2nd Street in Peachland. (Submitted)

Recycle your cans for cash at new Peachland station

Return-It Express & Go opens up

There’s a new way to get paid for doing your part for the environment in Peachland.

A Return It Express & Go station has opened up at 4407 2nd Street, where Peachland residents can recycle their refundable beverage containers in a contact-less manner, and receive an e-transfer or cheque for their effort.

The new station means locals no longer have to travel to the depot in Kelowna, making recycling “as simple and convenient as possible,” reads a news release.

The station, a 20-foot repurposed shipping container, is powered by solar energy. To use the facility, just create a free Express account at express.return-it.ca, and drop off your containers in a clear sealed bag with a labeled tag.

A refund will be transferred to your account within ten business days.

Refunds can also be donated to local charitable organizations.

Besides Peachland and Kelowna, Express & Go stations are also already in place in the Okanagan in Penticton and Keremeos.

READ MORE: Safety improvements for West Kelowna’s Horizon Drive on hold

READ MORE: Financial plan adopted, donation to fire department: Peachland council highlights

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaRecycling

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Smudged, honoured, and blessed: Ceremony held for Kamloops attack victim

Just Posted

An alleged drug operation was being run out of a Dilworth Mountain home at 2308 Lillooet Crescent. (Google Maps)
Lawyers for alleged Kelowna drug traffickers claim rights breached during search warrant

A new Express & Go station can be found on 2nd Street in Peachland. (Submitted)
Recycle your cans for cash at new Peachland station

District of Peachland. (Contributed)
Financial plan adopted, donation to fire department: Peachland council highlights

West Kelowna councillor Jason Friesen. (Contributed)
Safety improvements for West Kelowna’s Horizon Drive on hold

Pop-up banner image