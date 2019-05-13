(Carli Berry/Capital News)

Rutland May Days road and parking lot closures

City recommends using active transportation to reduce congestion during the event

The City of Kelowna released a traffic advisory on Monday ahead of the Rutland May Days, which will take place from May 17 to May 19.

The event will be located at the Roxby parking lot, Rutland Centennial Hall and a portion of Roxby Road.

Several road and parking lot closures will occur as a result of the parade and other activities, which run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

READ MORE: Park upgrades cause Rutland May Days to move

Road and parking lot closures

  • Hartman Road from the YMCA parking lot access to Hemlock Road will be closed from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 to accommodate the mustering area for parade participants.
  • The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and rolling road closures will commence. Rutland Road North between McCurdy Road and Highway 33 will be closed from approximately 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
  • Traffic control personnel will be visible along the affected residential streets and a detour route will be marked. Motorists may experience minor disruptions in the area and are asked to plan ahead to avoid delays.
  • The Roxby parking lot will be closed for the May Days midway beginning on Tuesday, May 14 at 12 p.m. until Monday, May 20 at 3 p.m.
  • Roxby Road will be closed from Shepherd Road to Highway 33 on Friday, May 17 beginning at 7 a.m.
  • Access to the Berezan parking lot will be open to local traffic only.
  • The Roxby parking lot and Roxby Road will reopen on Monday, May 20 at 3 p.m.
  • Shepherd Road Transit Exchange will be closed on Saturday, May 19 starting at 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. to accommodate the dispersal of the parade floats.
  • Bus stops along Rutland Road North between Highway 33 and McCurdy Road will be out of service.
  • There will also be detours in place for #14 Black Mountain, #10 North Rutland, #8 University and #11 South Rutland.

Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion during the event by biking, walking and carpooling, the release said.

READ MORE: Rutland May Days return for their 59th annual year


